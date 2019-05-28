Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

1. Recommendation of payment of the dividend of 0.01% on the Non-convertible Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.