Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Recommendation of payment of the dividend of 0.01% on the Non-convertible Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM.



