Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report.

2. The change in designation of Mr. Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia from Whole Time Director to Director of the Company.

3. Recommendation of payment of the dividend of 0.01% on the Non-convertible Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Further, the company hereby declares that the statutory auditors have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on Annual Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31st, 2019.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.