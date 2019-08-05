Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 12Th August, 2019 At 12:30 PM At The Registered Office Of The Company.

PREMIUM CAPITAL MARKET & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Approve unaudited financial statements of quarter ended on 30th June 2019.

2. To re-appoint Mr. S.K. Bandi as director who has attained age of more than 70 years.

3. To re-appoint Mrs. Sushma Bandi as Whole Time Director who has attained age of more than 70 years.

4. Fix book closure for AGM.

5. Fix cutoff dates for E-voting

6. To approve secretarial Audit Report.

7. To approve Board Report and MDAR

8. To fix day date time and venue of AGM and Approve Notice

9. To appoint Scrutinizer for AGM

10. Any other business with the consent of the chair, which is incidental and ancillary to the business.



