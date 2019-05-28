Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of final dividend @ 15% (Rs. 1.5/- per share) on the equity shares of the
Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.