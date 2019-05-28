Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of final dividend @ 15% (Rs. 1.5/- per share) on the equity shares of the

Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

