PRICOL LTD - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Postal ballot / e-voting in respect of the re-appointment of Independent Directors namely Mr.Suresh Jagannathan & Mr.R.Vidhya Shankar. The cut-off date for the said Postal Ballot is fixed as Friday, 7th June 2019

Published on May 30, 2019
Pricol Ltd

