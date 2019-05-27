Prime Customer Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 3rd June, 2019 at 05.00 PM at the registered office of the company situated at 102, Sanskar-2, Near Ketav Petrol Pump, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad- 380015 inter alia to transact the following business:



1. Allotment of 599888 convertible warrants on preferential basis at price Rs. 108.02/- to promoter and non promoter investor

2. Any other business with the permission of Chair.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Prime Customer Services Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting (03-2019/20) Dated Monday, 3Rd June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com