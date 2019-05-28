In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, We hereby declare that M/s O.P. Bhandari & Co., Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 112633W) Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued an audit report with unmodified opinion on audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Prime Customer Services Ltd - Declaration Under Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com