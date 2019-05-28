Prime Customer Services Ltd - Declaration Under Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, We hereby declare that M/s O.P. Bhandari & Co., Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad (FRN: 112633W) Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued an audit report with unmodified opinion on audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Prime Customer Services Ltd - Declaration Under Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
