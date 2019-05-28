Prime Customer Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to submit that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today at the registered office of the Company whereas the board considered and approved the following:



1. Took on Record the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended March 31, 2019

2. Took on record the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the half year ended March 31,2019

3. Took on record the Standalone Financial Statements of the company for the year Ended March 31, 2019

4. Audited financial results for the half year ended on March 31, 2019. Copy of the audited financial results along with the report of the auditor and declaration of unmodified opinion thereon are enclosed herewith.



The meeting commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 06.15 P.M.



You are requested to update the records accordingly.



