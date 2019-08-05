Prime Focus Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2019

PRIME FOCUS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on

Tuesday, August 13, 2019, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



