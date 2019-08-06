PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Further, kindly note that as per the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company that has been already closed from 01st July, 2019 and shall end after 48 hours of the declaration of financial results of the Company.





Pdf Link: Prime Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 29 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

