Prime Urban Development India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors.



Find enclosed herewith a copy of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 duly approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5:00 p.m and concluded at 5:45 p.m.



This is for your information and records.



