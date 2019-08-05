Prime Urban Development India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 82nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 5, 2019 at Door No. 83, 3rd Floor, Plot No.4, Avinashi Main Road, Near Petrol Bunk, Asher Nagar, Tirupur-641 603, Tamil Nadu.

Kindly take the same on record.

Published on August 05, 2019
