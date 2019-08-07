Prism Johnson Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the schedule of investor conference in which the Company is participating :

Day/Date : Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Name of Conference/Conference organised by : Emkay - Investor conference

Venue : Mumbai

The discussion would revolve around the Investor Presentation - July 2019, which is already in public domain and are available on the stock exchange websites www.nseindia.com, www.bseindia.com and on the Companys website www.prismjohnson.in.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Prism Johnson Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
TOPICS
Prism Cement Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.