Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the schedule of investor conference in which the Company is participating :



Day/Date : Wednesday, August 7, 2019



Name of Conference/Conference organised by : Emkay - Investor conference



Venue : Mumbai



The discussion would revolve around the Investor Presentation - July 2019, which is already in public domain and are available on the stock exchange websites www.nseindia.com, www.bseindia.com and on the Companys website www.prismjohnson.in.



This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Prism Johnson Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com