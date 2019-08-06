We are furnishing herewith newspaper publication under the provisions of Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, in respect of intimation of Board Meeting in which the Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 will be discussed:-



1. Business Standard (English) dated 06.08.2019 -circulating in the whole or substantially the whole of India.



2. Desh Sewak (Punjabi) dated 06.08.2019 - being published in language of the region where the registered office of the Company is situated.

Kindly take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Prism Medico And Pharmacy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com