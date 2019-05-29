Prism Medico And Pharmacy Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION ABOUT ADJOURNMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR WANT OF QUORUM

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that till 3:15 P.M. today, the required quorum was not present for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, that was required to be held today, in the venue fixed for the meeting at the registered office of the Company. Hence for want of quorum, the meeting automatically stands adjourned to the same day same place next week or to such other date and such other time and place as the Board may determine as per the provisions of Section 174 (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 Subsequently the adjourned meeting will be held on 30th May, 2019, Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith other agenda items, if any.

