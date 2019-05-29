PRIYA LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Submission of Advertisement notice of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2019.

Pdf Link: PRIYA LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Priya Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor