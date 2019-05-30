Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Share (1%) on the equity Shares subject to tax and approval of members in the ensuing AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor