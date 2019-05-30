PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inform you that Board Meeting to be held today For Consideration of Final Audited Accounts at 06.00 pm, have been adjourned to 7thJune,Friday at 6.00 pm due to accounts not being audited as resignation received from the previous auditor.

Pdf Link: Procal Electronics India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Adjournment Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Final Audited Accounts

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com