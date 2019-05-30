

Dear Sir,



We are enclosing herewith, Audited Financial Statement for the Year ended on 31St March, 2019 along with Audit Report, Annexure, and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (AnnexureI).





We request you to kindly take the above on record.





Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd.



Pdf Link: Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Yearly Financial Statement For The Year Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com