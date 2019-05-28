This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI Circular No. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 09.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company.



Further, we would like to clarify that M/s. Proseed India Limited is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance regulations shall not apply to the listed entities having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of previous financial year. The paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 9,61,08,436 and the Net worth of the Company for the Financial year is less than Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. 31st March, 2019 respectively.









Pdf Link: Proseed India Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com