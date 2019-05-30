Prozone Intu Properties Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Intimation of Conference Call and Presentation to be shared with Investors/ Analysts - Q4 FY 2018-19. Attached are press release, concall invitation and investor presentation

Pdf Link: Prozone Intu Properties Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Prozone Intu Properties Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor