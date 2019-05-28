This is to inform you that the Interim Resolution Professional in the Board meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019, has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the view of same, we are enclosing herewith a summarized copy of Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Kindly take the same on your records and oblige.



Pdf Link: PSL LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com