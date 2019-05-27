The board in its meeting held today i.e May 27, 2019 recommended a final dividend of ? 5.00/- per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 11th Annual General Meeting of the company

Pdf Link: Psp Projects Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com