Sir,



In terms of Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of Interest along with Principal payment for series 4 of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) by PTC India Financial Services Limited (Series -4, ISIN Code: INE560K07128).



Pdf Link: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com