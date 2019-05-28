Pursuant to Reg. 30(2) read with sub- cl. 16(f) of Cl. A of Part A of Sch. III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our earlier disclosure on 16.05.2019 reg. outcome of the 3rd meeting of the Committee of Creditors (COC), whereby COC had resolved to replace the Interim Resolution Professional(IRP) and appointed Mr. Ashwini Mehra as Resolution Professional(RP),we hereby inform you that COC had filed an application before the Adjudicating Authority for approval of appointment of Mr. Ashwini Mehra (Reg. No. IBBI / IPA - 001 / IP - P00388/ 2017 - 18/ 10706), as RP under Section 22(3)(b) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.



The Adjudicating Authority vide its order bearing Item No. 08(IB)-731(PB)/2018 dated 22.05.2019 has granted its approval to the appointment of Mr. Ashwini Mehra as RP of the Company. A certified copy of above order is enclosed herewith. Handover from IRP took place on 27.05.2019.



You are requested to please take the same on record.





Pdf Link: Punj Lloyd Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com