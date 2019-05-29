Sub: Extension of time for filing of Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015



Dear Sir/Madam,



Request for seeking extension of time to submit Financial results under Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, for Financial Year 2018 - 2019 due to appointment of IRP/RP in the Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.







Pdf Link: Punj Lloyd Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com