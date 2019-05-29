Punj Lloyd Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Sub: Extension of time for filing of Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Request for seeking extension of time to submit Financial results under Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, for Financial Year 2018 - 2019 due to appointment of IRP/RP in the Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.


Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Punj Lloyd Ltd

