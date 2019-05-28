Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27.05.2019 has considered and approved the following:



1. Appointment of Shri Naveen Chopra, Executive Director (Marketing & Finance) as Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company from the date of allotment of DIN. Promotion and Appointment of Shri Naveen Chopra, Executive Director (Marketing & Finance) as Whole Time Director, designated as Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of 5 years from the date of allotment of DIN, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



2. Appointment of Shri Ajay Pal Singh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on Contractual Basis from 06.06.2019 to 31.12.2019.



Revised Policy of Prohibition of Insider Trading and Code for Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information alongwith policy of inquiry in case of leak of unpublished information (UPSI) as approved by the Board of Directors will available at the website of the Company at www.punjabalkalies.com.



Pdf Link: Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com