Punjab & Sind Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q4)/ Year ended March 31, 2019 taken on record / adopted by the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held on 24.05.2019 were informed to Stock Exchanges.

The results were published in The Mint (English daily) and Hindustan (Hindi daily) on 25.05.2019. We are enclosing a copy of newspapers wherein the audited financial results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q4) / Year ended March 31, 2019 were published.

Published on May 27, 2019
