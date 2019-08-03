Punjab & Sind Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

We advise that the Reserve Bank of India in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47(A)(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has imposed a penalty of Rs.1 Crore (Rupees one crore only) on Punjab & Sind Bank for delay in reporting fraud in M/s Kingfisher Airlines Limited.

We request you to take note of the above pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Punjab & Sind Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Published on August 03, 2019
