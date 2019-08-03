We advise that the Reserve Bank of India in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47(A)(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has imposed a penalty of Rs.1 Crore (Rupees one crore only) on Punjab & Sind Bank for delay in reporting fraud in M/s Kingfisher Airlines Limited.



We request you to take note of the above pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Punjab & Sind Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com