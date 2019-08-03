Punjab & Sind Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

We advise that the Director, FIU - IND in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(2)(d) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 has imposed a penalty of Rs.2,87,80,000 (Rupees Two Crore Eighty Seven Lacs Eighty Thousand only) on the Bank for non compliance of section 12 & 12 A of the Act read with rules 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 of the Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005



We request you to take note of the above pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



