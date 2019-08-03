Punjab & Sind Bank - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

We advise that the Director, FIU - IND in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(2)(d) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 has imposed a penalty of Rs.2,87,80,000 (Rupees Two Crore Eighty Seven Lacs Eighty Thousand only) on the Bank for non compliance of section 12 & 12 A of the Act read with rules 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 of the Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005

We request you to take note of the above pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Published on August 03, 2019
