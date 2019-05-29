We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 1/2019-20 held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business:



(i) Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 and Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion thereon; and

(ii) Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.



The said meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Pure Giftcarat Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com