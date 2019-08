With reference to above, we would like to inform about the 31st Annual General Meeting, as under:



29th Annual General Meeting Date: 29/08/2019

Book Closure date : 22/08/2019 to 28/08/2019

Cutoff Date for eligible shareholder for E-voting : 21/08/2019

E-voting Date : 26/08/2019 (9:00 a.m.) to 28/08/2019 (5:00 p.m.)



Pdf Link: Purity Flex Pack Ltd. - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 29Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com