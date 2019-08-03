Purity Flex Pack Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company, shall remain closed from August 03, 2019 (from the time of this announcement) and the closure will end after 48 hours after the results are made to public. Accordingly, all insiders (including Directors and Designated Employees), are hereby directed not to deal in shares of the Company during the period of closure of Trading window as stated above.

