As the Company is holding its Board meeting on August 14, 2019 and in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulation), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed with effect from August 09 2019 to August 15, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

Pdf Link: Pvp Ventures Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com