Please refer to our letter uploaded on BSE Listing Centre on 15th May, 2019.

As desired by you, we would like to reiterate you that the Company has fixed the 25th May, 2019 as the record date for the Debenture holders in order take a record of the Non-Convertible Debenture Holders for the purpose of payment of redemption amount due on 10th June, 2019 on 500, 10.75% Secured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures.



Pdf Link: PVR LTD - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

