PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unit: PVV Infra Limited (Scrip Code: 536659)



With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s PVV Infra Ltd, will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the company to consider the following:



1. To discuss and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. To consider and take on record Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

3. To discuss and consider the appointment of Mr. P Sujit Reddy as director of the company.

3. To discuss the resignation submitted by the Mr. Atul Amritlal Pandya, director of the company.

4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.



Pdf Link: Pvv Infra Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29(1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com