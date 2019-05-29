With reference to the above subject, this is to inform the Exchange that at the Meeting of Board of Directors of M/s PVV Infra Ltd held on Wednesday, the 29th of May, 2019 at Registered Office of the Company, the following were duly considered and approved by the Board:



1. Audited Financial Statement for the quarter ended and year ended on 31.03.2019 was enclosed.

2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2019 were enclosed.

3. Appointment of Shri J.V. Tirupathi Rao, Bachelor of Business Management and Master Degree in Finance as Additional Director of the company having 17+ years of experience in Finance and Construction Technology.

4. Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s NNV Satish & CO, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company.





Pdf Link: Pvv Infra Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Read With 33 (3) (C) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

