Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and BSE circular LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02, 2019, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 3rd August , 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



We hereby inform you that Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed until 15th August, 2019, being 48 hours from the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Accordingly, the Promoters, Directors, Designated Employees of the Company and all persons covered under the Regulation have been advised not to deal in the securities of the Company during the abovementioned period .



You are requested to kindly take note of the same.



Quasar India Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com