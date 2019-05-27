Quess Corp Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of newspaper advertisement published in the Newspaper of Business Standard and Kannada Hosa Digantha. The same will be made available on the Companys Website.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Quess Corp Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Quess Corp Ltd

