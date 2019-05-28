Quest Financial Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held on Tuesday, the 28th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company at 5.00 p.m., has, inter-alia amongst others, considered and approved the following:-



1. Audited Statement of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018 alongwith Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2018, in compliance with Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations.



2. Has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.



Further the Board of Director in its aforesaid meeting not passed the resolution regarding appointment of Mr. Tarun Laha (DIN-07477757) as a Managing Director.





