Quest Softech (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of the newspaper advertisement of Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Quest Softech (India) Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 published in Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi).

This is for your reference and records.

Published on August 06, 2019
