Quest Softech (India) Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting

held on 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved following:



1. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter

and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion from M/s. C K S P AND CO LLP, Statutory

Auditor of the Company.



3. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Hegde, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.



