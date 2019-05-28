R Systems International Limited - FAIR SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED HELD ON MAY 28, 2019 AT 09:00 A.M. AT AIR FORCE AUDITORIUM, SUBROTO PARK, NEW DELHI - 110 010

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of R Systems International Limited (the Company) was held on May 28, 2019 at 9:00 A.M (IST) at the Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi - 110 010. Mr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, Managing Director was appointed as Chairman of the meeting. The requisite Quorum being present, the Chairman called the meeting in order and commenced the proceedings of the meeting. Except Mr. Avirag Jain, Director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, who could not attended the meeting due to pre-occupation, all the directors of the Company were present in the meeting and were introduced to the members.



The Members were informed that necessary Statutory Registers and other certificates and documents as required by law were produced before the meeting and open for inspection during continuance of the meeting. The Members were also informed that Auditors Report on financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 did not contain any qualification and observation or comment which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. Further, Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 did not contain any qualification and observation or comments which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. Accordingly, with the permission of the members present, the Auditors Report on the Financial Statements and Secretarial Audit Report were taken as read. The Chairman delivered his speech. With permission of members present at the AGM, the notice convening the 25th AGM was taken as read. Thereafter, Clarifications were provided to all the queries raised by the members.



With authorization of the Chairman, Mr. Bhasker Dubey, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company informed that the Company had provided the Members the facility to cast their vote electronically, on all resolutions set forth in the AGM Notice from May 24, 2019 to May 27, 2019. Further, Members who were present at the AGM and had not cast their votes electronically were provided an opportunity to cast their votes at the end of the meeting through ballot paper.



Further, Company Secretary also informed the members that the combined results of the remote e-voting and voting by ballot paper shall be declared within the stipulated time limits and be displayed on the website of the Company i.e. www.rsystems.com, website of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. i.e. https://instavote.linkintime.co.in/ and shall also be intimated to the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.



Mr. Sanjay Grover, Practicing Company Secretary, acted as scrutinizer. Members casted their votes through Ballot Paper in the presence of scrutinizer.



The Chairman thanked the members for their participation and continued support.

