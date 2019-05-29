We wish to inform you that the shareholders of the Company at the 25th AGM held on May 28, 2019 at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi - 110 010 have approved the resolutions as mentioned in the Notice of AGM dated May 02, 2019 through remote e-voting and voting through ballot paper.

The details of voting results, as per the requirement of Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations in the prescribed format and Scrutinizers Report on Remote e-voting & Poll are enclosed.



Pdf Link: R Systems International Limited - INTIMATION OF BUSINESS APPROVED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

