R Systems International Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and Uniform Listing Agreement entered into
by R Systems International Limited (the "Company"). We wish to inform you as required in terms of applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations that Board of Directors of
R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 commenced at 12:20 P.M. and concluded at 1:15 P.M. has inter alia discussed and approved the regular business items of the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
