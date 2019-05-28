This is with reference to the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by R Systems International Limited and our letter No. SECT/05/2019/05 dated May 02, 2019. The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been concluded today at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi - 110 010.



The Company provided remote e-voting facility to the members on resolutions as mentioned in notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting. The e-voting facility was available from Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10.00 A.M. to Monday, May 27, 2019 up to

05.00 P.M. Further, members and proxy holders, who attended the Annual General Meeting, were also provided the facility to vote through Ballot Paper.



The results of voting through Ballot Paper at the Annual General Meeting and Remote e-voting opted by the members on the resolutions from Item No. 1 to 5 of the Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting, will be forwarded separately on declaration of voting results, in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: R Systems International Limited - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

