Please be informed that pursuant to order dated May 02, 2019 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal in the matter of merger of Padma Polytex India Pvt. Ltd. (Transferor Company) with Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. (Transferee Company) (Scrip Code: 524502) meeting of the Shareholders and Creditors of Transferee Company is being convened on Friday, the July 19, 2019 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office at 106, Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur-454774 to approve the Scheme of Amalgamation of the aforesaid Companies.



The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 29, 2019 has approved the notice convening the meeting of the Shareholders and Creditors of RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD. (Transferee Company).



The Company is making necessary arrangements to provide facility of evoting and Postal Ballot to the Shareholders of the Company to cast their respective Votes.



Pdf Link: Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com