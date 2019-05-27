Radford Global Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

Radford Global Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30/05/2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record, the IND AS audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Radford Global Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
