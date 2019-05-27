In continuation of our letter dated May 24, 2019, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2019, has approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Alok Hrishikesh Vaidya (DIN: 00101864) as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and Re-appointment of Mr. Dineshsingh Umashankarsingh Kshatriya (DIN: 00789633) as an Non-Executive Independent Director for the Second Term of 5 (Five) Years starting from April 01, 2019 till March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and other legal and regulatory framework.



Mr. Alok Hrishikesh Vaidya was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director in Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2014 and his designation was changed to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on May 23, 2016 by the approval of board.



Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Pdf Link: Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

