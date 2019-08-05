Pursuant to the regulation 46(2)(o) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements Regulations) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that management will host a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the Q1 FY2020 performance as per below details:



Date & Time: Thursday, 8th August 2019 at 5:00 pm IST



Universal Access Number:+91 22 6280 1325 / +91 22 7115 8226

International Toll:Hong Kong +85230186877 / Singapore +6531575746 / UK +442034785524 /USA +13233868721

International Toll Free:Hong Kong 800964448 / Singapore 8001012045 / UK 08081011573 / USA 18667462133



Pdf Link: Radico Khaitan Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com